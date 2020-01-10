Man who sexually assaulted woman at east Austin park sentenced to 50 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect who sexually assaulted a woman at an east Austin park was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday.

David Green, 59, was convicted and charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery for the incident that happened on Dec. 21, 2018.

The 19-year-old victim was at the Davis White Northeast District Park located on Crystalbrook Drive that evening when she was approached by Green and another suspect.

Green then put a knife to her neck and walked her to a playground area where both men sexually assaulted her.

When they left, Green took her phone and the necklace she was wearing.

“I am so very proud of this young woman. She showed great courage and eloquently described the horror of this crime. I hope this verdict assists in her healing,” said District Attorney Margaret Moore after the verdict and sentence came down.

The second suspect, Kyle Kenoski, is awaiting trial.