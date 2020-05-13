Man who died in Metric Blvd. crash identified by police; Austin’s 34th traffic death in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash May 8 on Metric Boulevard has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Police say James Henry Omary, 66, died after the Mitsubishi Galant he was a passenger in was hit head-on by a 2018 Hino van at 12349 Metric Blvd. The van was forced into the Galant’s lane of travel after a 2004 GMC sport utility vehicle pushed the van over the center median into the northbound lanes, police say.

It is unknown why the GMC and van made contact, police say.

Omary was transported to St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock, but was pronounced dead on arrival, police say.

Four others in the Galant sustained injuries, police say, and the drivers of the GMC and van were uninjured and remained at the scene.

This is the 32nd fatal traffic crash in Austin this year, and the crashes have resulted in 34 deaths. At this time last year, there were 27 traffic deaths in Austin.

If anyone has information about the crash, they should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-8544.