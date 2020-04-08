Man who died from medical emergency while in custody of APD identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man that died in custody of Austin police officers and Austin-Travis County EMS on March 31 has been identified by APD.

Enrique Quiroz, 41, died after “suffering a medical emergency” in-custody of police. Quiroz was arrested following a fight with officers. The officers used a stun gun on Quiroz to subdue him, according to APD.

Austin police were called out to the 800 block of West Slaughter Lane in south Austin on an urgent trespass call. APD reports the caller told police that Quiroz, the father of her children, was acting strangely at the residence. Quiroz had been issued a criminal trespassing order in early March which prohibits a person from returning to the property for a year, police say.

Austin officers placed Quiroz under arrest for violating the trespassing order, but Quiroz resisted arrest which led the fight and use of the stun gun, police say. Austin-Travis County EMS were already on scene and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The man died a short time later at a local hospital.

Quiroz’s daughter told KXAN she was given a different story than what police have released. She claims police told her on the scene Tuesday that after officers tased him, paramedics gave him a shot to sedate him. She says she was told that after that, her father died on the way to a hospital. The daughter says she is awaiting autopsy results.

The names of the two officers on administrative duty will be released in the near future, according to Austin Police.