Man who died after motorcycle hit median in east Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department has identified man who died Saturday in east Austin after his motorcycle crashed.

Police say 31-year-old man Brendan James O’Connor died at the scene on Webberville Road.

The preliminary investigation shows that O’Connor was driving a 2015 BMW motorcycle southbound on Webberville Road toward the Springdale Road intersection when he hit the curb of a small median and flew into a utility pole.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8544. You can also submit tips by downloading Austin PD’s free mobile app on iPhone and Android.



This is Austin’s 38th fatal traffic crash of 2019. There have been 39 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 29 fatal traffic crashes and 30 traffic fatalities.