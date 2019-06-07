Man was fleeing probation appointment when he struck deputy with his car, police say
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents released Friday reveal new details about an incident where a Travis County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle in north Austin on Wednesday. They say the suspect who hit the deputy was fleeing a probation appointment after learning he was to be arrested.
According to the arrest affidavit, 25-year-old Preston Marcel Molina was at the Travis County Adult Probation Office on 10409 Burnet Road to meet with his probation officer. According to the probation officer, Molina was told he was going to be arrested for an outstanding warrant to which he replied, "you aren't going to get me today."
Molina then allegedly ran from the building and got in his car in the parking lot. Two deputies, one whom was the victim, Senior Deputy Richard Millers, chased after him.
According to police, one of the officers ran up to the vehicle and tried to get Molina to stop. They say Molina then drove away directly at Deputy Millers, hitting him with the left side of the vehicle. Millers fell and the car ended up with a smashed windshield and broken wiper blade.
The other deputy on the scene chased Molina and held him at gunpoint when he stopped the vehicle for oncoming traffic. According to the affidavit, Molina and his passenger were detained when backup arrived.
In an interview with police, Molina's passenger said he accompanied Molina to his probation appointment. He said he waited in the car until Molina ran back to the vehicle saying, "lets go." He also said when Molina had to yield for oncoming traffic, he removed the keys from the ignition, stopping them from going any further.
Molina admitted to running out of the building during his probation appointment. He said after he hit Millers he continued driving but realized it was over for him and stopped. He said he lost control of the car as he was driving towards Millers.
Molina was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant and his bail is set at $50,000.
More Austin Stories
Scrutiny over failed citizenship check continues after Secretary of State's resignation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas Congressmen are asking for an apology from Governor Abbott and will redouble their effort to get Congress to file suit against Texas over its failed citizenship review.
Earlier this year, Secretary of State David Whitley released a list of 95,000 'non-citizens' who voted in recent Texas election; however, thousands of them were citizens of the United States with voting rights after they were naturalized.
Whitley later resigned after the State of Texas settled with Latino rights advocates and the Texas Senate refused to confirm him in the post. He then was offered his old job back — which paid more than Secretary of State — in Governor Greg Abbott's office. Abbott originally appointed Whitley to the job.Read the Full Article
UT Texas Cowboys organization waives appeal, accepts six-year suspension
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Cowboys, a University of Texas all-male student group, has been temporarily banned from operation after the organization chose to forego an appeal and accept the findings and punishment related to the fall 2018 death of a member alleged to be the result of hazing.
The decision comes after months of extensions by the organization to officially answer the university's requests for a response on the findings of the investigation into the death of Nicky Cumberland. The student was killed after being ejected from a vehicle when the driver fell asleep on the way back from an off-campus Cowboys retreat.Read the Full Article
Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance
AUSTIN (KXAN) — To get a handle on ballooning health care costs while still helping employees afford treatment, K&N Management's owners decided to do something dramatic: they dropped their health insurance.
Unlike a lot of restaurant operators, K&N has always offered health insurance coverage for employees. But as of Jan. 1, the company stopped using Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and switched to a model based on direct primary care with Austin family medicine physician Dr. Chris Larson, plus some wraparound insurance coverage for specialty care or emergencies.
Direct primary care cuts out insurance companies and instead pays doctors directly, usually with a flat monthly or annual fee. As of June 2018, there were 845 direct primary care clinics in the country, according to the Colorado Health Institute.Read the Full Article
