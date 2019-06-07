Man was fleeing probation appointment when he struck deputy with his car, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents released Friday reveal new details about an incident where a Travis County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle in north Austin on Wednesday. They say the suspect who hit the deputy was fleeing a probation appointment after learning he was to be arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit, 25-year-old Preston Marcel Molina was at the Travis County Adult Probation Office on 10409 Burnet Road to meet with his probation officer. According to the probation officer, Molina was told he was going to be arrested for an outstanding warrant to which he replied, “you aren’t going to get me today.”

Molina then allegedly ran from the building and got in his car in the parking lot. Two deputies, one whom was the victim, Senior Deputy Richard Millers, chased after him.

According to police, one of the officers ran up to the vehicle and tried to get Molina to stop. They say Molina then drove away directly at Deputy Millers, hitting him with the left side of the vehicle. Millers fell and the car ended up with a smashed windshield and broken wiper blade.

The other deputy on the scene chased Molina and held him at gunpoint when he stopped the vehicle for oncoming traffic. According to the affidavit, Molina and his passenger were detained when backup arrived.

In an interview with police, Molina’s passenger said he accompanied Molina to his probation appointment. He said he waited in the car until Molina ran back to the vehicle saying, “lets go.” He also said when Molina had to yield for oncoming traffic, he removed the keys from the ignition, stopping them from going any further.

Molina admitted to running out of the building during his probation appointment. He said after he hit Millers he continued driving but realized it was over for him and stopped. He said he lost control of the car as he was driving towards Millers.

Molina was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant and his bail is set at $50,000.