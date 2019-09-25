Man wanted in north Austin murder arrested after stolen van crashed into hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested the man suspected to be involved in a deadly north Austin shooting earlier this week after finding a stolen van crashed into a hotel Thursday.

According to Austin Police Department, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 8210 N. Interstate Highway 35 around 9:35 a.m. Monday after receiving a call that a van had crashed into the hotel.

When they got there, officers learned the vehicle had been stolen from the 1000 block of W. Rundberg Lane 10 minutes earlier, and that the driver of the van — believed to be murder suspect Emilio “Lelo” Ortiz — had run away.

At 11:56 a.m. later that morning, officers responded to a call of an auto theft in the 8300 block of N. Interstate Highway 35 at the Woodland Heights Apartments. Police say a neighbor reported a man, matching the description of the hotel suspect, had tried to steal his friend’s vehicle in the parking lot.

The neighbor says he alerted the vehicle’s owner and they both ran after it before the suspect drove out of the parking lot.

Police say that all three men then got into a fight and officers arrived at 12:01 p.m. and took the man in custody — at which time he was identified as Ortiz.

According to APD, one of the men received minor injuries during the fight and was treated by Austin-Travis County EMS. Ortiz also sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Ortiz is suspected in a shooting early Monday morning at the Galewood Apartments in north Austin, in which 30-year-old Matthew Jarrett Lee was killed in the complex’s parking lot.

Emilio “Lelo” Ortiz has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning (APD)

Ortiz has been charged with first degree murder and his bond is set at $500,000. Additional charges may be added after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

The APD Homicide Unit is still seeking information about a female suspect believed to be connected to the Monday morning shooting.