Man wanted in connection with stepfather’s homicide in southeast Austin caught

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather in southeast Austin was arrested Friday, thanks to the help of social media.

The Austin Police Department says Richard Nunez, 30, was recognized by a resident who saw a social media post about Nunez. The resident alerted police, who responded to the area and made the arrest.

Nunez was booked into the Travis County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond is $1 million, APD says.

Nunez is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather, Leyder Vidal-Diaz, 46, Wednesday evening in the 2800 block of Palomino Trail. Police say witnesses reported they were involved in a family disturbance that ended with Nunez shooting Vidal-Diaz.

Nunez fled the area after the shooting, according to APD. Vidal-Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy found that he died from a gunshot wound.

This is Austin’s 67th homicide of 2021, APD says.