AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a 21-year-old man connected with a deadly shooting near a downtown Austin hookah lounge over Halloween weekend.

Police said they found Demetrius James Lee Jones in the street with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of East 7th Street, which is near Red River Street, around 4:53 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Jones died at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned Jones and another man, Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, were in an argument. Police said Clarke shot Jones as he tried to leave. Clarke left the area after the shooting.

An arrest warrant for 1st-degree Murder has been issued for Clarke, APD said.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 59th homicide of the year.