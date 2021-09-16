Man wanted in connection with Austin murder arrested in Massachusetts

One person dead in shooting on North Lamar Boulevard the morning of Sept. 12, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday in Massachusetts related to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man outside a central Austin bar earlier this month.

Denis Ocampo-Maldonado, 23, (also know as Marko Castro, law enforcement says) was found in an apartment in New Bedford, Massachusetts by Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Jocson Antonio Zelaya Blanco, also 23, in the parking lot of El Nocturno Night Club on Sept. 12, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said after a murder warrant was issued for Ocampo-Maldonado in Austin, investigators learned he had ties to New Bedford. Police believed he was preparing to leave the country.

Investigators watched the building Ocampo-Maldonado was arrested at and saw a car with Texas license plates in the area. They organized to arrest him Thursday morning, Massachusetts State police said.