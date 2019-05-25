Man used power tool to try stealing bicycles, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of using a power tool to try to take bicycles from the MetroRail Kramer Station located at 2427 Kramer Lane.

According to the arrest warrant, Shawn Forbes, 37, used a large metal pole to break into the enclosed bicycle locker at the MetroRail station and then used a Dremmel power tool to cut the metal bike locks. Police say they found evidence of rope locks cut and several other tools nearby, including a knife.

Forbes reportedly told police he was cutting one of the locks because the bicycle belonged to him and he had lost his key.

Police say Forbes did not have permission or proper access to the bicycle locker and did not have an access card — which is required to enter the structure.

Forbes is charged with felony burglary of a building and his bond is set at $25,000.