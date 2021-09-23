Man turns himself in after deadly east Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man turned himself in this week after being accused of shooting and killing another man in east Austin Monday night.

The Austin Police Department says a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Ronald Charles, 23, on Tuesday, related to the shooting death of Jerrel Davidson, 27. Charles turned himself in to the Travis County Jail Thursday and has bond set at $300,000.

Ronald Charles, 23 (Austin Police Photo)

APD says the shooting took place at about 8:14 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Bandera Road. That’s near Springdale Road and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Austin 911 got reports of shots fired in the area, APD says. Callers reported hearing people yelling before shots rang out, followed by a woman screaming.

Officers found a man, later identified as Davidson, who appeared to be shot in the roadway, APD says. First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:27 p.m.

Witnesses were interviewed. On Tuesday, an autopsy found Davidson was killed by gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide, according to APD.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.