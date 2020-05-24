Man traveled to Austin to sell oxycodone pills, arrest affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly traveling from Houston to Austin with the intention of selling oxycodone pills, according to an Austin arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says an informant initially told police that Darwin Alexander Escobar, 34, brought a backpack of oxycodone pills on a Greyhound Bus to Austin.

Officers were able to locate the bus near Elgin and followed it into a central Austin bus station, the affidavit says. Officers identified Escobar getting off the bus with a backpack. He was detained and taken to Drug Enforcement Administration for further questioning, according to the affidavit.

After getting a search warrant, the affidavit says officers found a “Mountain Dew” soda bottle inside the backpack with a false bottom that contained a vacuum-sealed bag of pills.

Officers identified 28 grams of round, blue pills as oxycodone/hydrochloriode and 3.9 grams of oval, white pills identified as acetaminophen/oxycodone from the backpack. Both are illegal to possess without a prescription, the affidavit says.

Escobar was charged with a first degree felony of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance with a $100,000 bond.