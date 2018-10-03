Man transported to trauma center after stabbing in downtown Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been transported to a trauma center after a stabbing in downtown Austin Tuesday night according to Austin Travis County EMS.
Austin Police responded to the call at 8:33 p.m. at the 700 block of Red River Street, near the intersection with East 7th Street.
The victim was identified as a man in his 30s. According to police, he was uncooperative and tried to run from officers.
The man was transported to a local trauma center with stab wounds to his chest and neck.
APD has no information on a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story.
