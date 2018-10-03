Man transported to trauma center after stabbing in downtown Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been transported to a trauma center after a stabbing in downtown Austin Tuesday night according to Austin Travis County EMS.

Austin Police responded to the call at 8:33 p.m. at the 700 block of Red River Street, near the intersection with East 7th Street.

The victim was identified as a man in his 30s. According to police, he was uncooperative and tried to run from officers.

The man was transported to a local trauma center with stab wounds to his chest and neck.

APD has no information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.