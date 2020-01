AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was transported to the hospital on Monday night after a shooting on 2121 E. Oltorf Street in east Austin.

According to Austin Police Department, two men shot at each other. The call came in at 7:10 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man had serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

APD says no one is in custody at this time.

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available.