Man to serve less than 1 year in jail in hit-and-run death of 5-year-old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who hit a 5-year-old and drove off, then was arrested in Louisiana, will serve less than a year in jail. According to the Travis County DA’s offiec, Jorge Granados pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Jan. 31.

Granados will serve 360 days in jail as part of his plea deal. He agreed he would not get credit for the time he has already served.

Granados was arrested last April in Louisiana. He was wanted in connection to the hit-and-run death of Illianna Martinez. Illianna was in a car with her mother and step-father when Granados’ truck hit it on March 21, 2019. She died March 30.