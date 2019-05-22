Man threatened to 'shoot everyone' at north Austin strip club, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN/APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot people at a north Austin strip club on Saturday night.

According to the arrest warrants, Sergio Jr. Calderon, 34, told security at Foxy's Cabaret that he was "going to get his AK from his car and shoot everyone" after being removed from the club. A security officer says Calderon was removed for acting aggresively toward others, behavior that continued once he was outside the building, when he reportedly made the threat.

Police say the man then went to his car, opened the trunk and reached in with both hands.

The security guard says he feared for his own life and for the lives of patrons, so he pointed his service weapon at Calderon and began giving verbal commands.

Calderon reportedly closed the trunk and and moved to the driver-side door. The security guard still felt Calderon might be grabbing a gun and so he then physically restrained Calderon on the ground and handcuffed him.

According to the warrants, when police investigated Calderon's vehicle, they did find a firearm.

In the glove box, police say they found a Taurus PT733 pistol.

A criminal history search also revealed Calderon as a convicted felon who is currently on federal probation.

Calderon is charged with making a terroristic threat and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.