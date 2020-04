AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man that died in a reported drowning in downtown Austin’s Waller Creek in late March has been identified.

Andrew Jason Banks, 48, died March 26 at Waller Creek near East 6th Street and Sabine Street after Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and Austin Fire responded and attempted life-saving measures.

Banks was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m. Austin police previously ruled that the death wasn’t considered suspicious.