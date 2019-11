AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS say a man is injured after he was shot in north Austin Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Quail Creek Drive at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local trauma center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

In the meantime, people have been warned to stay away from the area if possible.