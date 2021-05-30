Man taken to hospital after shooting in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in central Austin Sunday afternoon, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police responded to the reported shooting in the 8500 block of Shoal Creek Boulevard, which is near the Arcadian Apartments, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

APD says three suspects remain at large. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man has serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in central Austin Sunday afternoon, according to the Austin Police Department. (Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN)

