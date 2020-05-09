Man taken into custody after 3 hour SWAT standoff in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police took a man into custody Saturday morning after an armed overnight stand-off that lasted for hours in northwest Austin.

APD officers and a helicopter were called to the scene of a disturbance involving a gun at the 11700 block of Santa Cruz Drive near Duval Road. APD first tweeted saying they were reporting to the incident at 11:11 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with a woman who told them the suspect’s gun was loaded.

Eventually, the SWAT team was called in as the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a building. The standoff lasted for about three hours.

At around 2:23 a.m., APD tweeted that the subject was taken into custody without incident.