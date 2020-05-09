Man taken into custody after 3 hour SWAT standoff in northwest Austin

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police took a man into custody Saturday morning after an armed overnight stand-off that lasted for hours in northwest Austin.

APD officers and a helicopter were called to the scene of a disturbance involving a gun at the 11700 block of Santa Cruz Drive near Duval Road. APD first tweeted saying they were reporting to the incident at 11:11 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with a woman who told them the suspect’s gun was loaded.

Eventually, the SWAT team was called in as the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a building. The standoff lasted for about three hours.

At around 2:23 a.m., APD tweeted that the subject was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss