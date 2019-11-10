Man seriously injured after shooting in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in north Austin on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a patient with a gunshot wound on the corner of East St John’s Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive at about 4:42 p.m.

A spokesman for the Austin Police Department said officers are looking for suspects involved in the incident.

EMS said the man was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

The wounds were described as potentially life-threatening by EMS, but APD later said the man was in a non-life-threatening condition.