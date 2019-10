AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is fighting for his life after he fell off a scooter in east Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Medics were called to the incident at the intersection of Chicon Street and Rosewood Avenue at about 1:43 a.m. Saturday.

EMS said the man, aged in his 40s, suffered critical, life-threatening injuries from the fall.

He was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center.