Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency services had to free a man from his car after the vehicle hit a tree late Tuesday night, EMS said.

The man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at the 2200 block of Toro Canyon Road in West Lake Hills at about 11:30 p.m.

When medics and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the man, aged in his 20s, was pinned inside the car.

EMS said the man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.