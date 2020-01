AUSTIN (KXAN) — An elderly man is in the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in southeast Austin late on Saturday night.

Medics declared a trauma alert after being called to the 4700 block of Burleson Road at 10:47 p.m.

The man, aged in his 70s, was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in a critical condition.

Multiple police units attended the incident and closed part of Burleson Road to investigate the crash.