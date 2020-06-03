Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by EMS vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an Austin-Travis County EMS vehicle in east Austin Tuesday night.

Austin police say they responded to an automobile and pedestrian collision at 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Cesar Chavez Street between Navasota and Comal Streets. They say it wasn’t an ambulance that hit the man, but rather an ATC-EMS vehicle. The ATC-EMS vehicle was responding to a call when it hit the man, police say.

Officers were at the scene for more than three hours, the APD watch commander said.

Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN early Wednesday morning, “We are referring all comment to APD.”