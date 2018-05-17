Man suffers cardiac arrest after getting stung by bees

A man in his 50s was rushed to the hospital after he was stung by a bee swarm in southeast Travis County Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded to the area around Farm to Market 1625 and Turnersville Road at 9:40 a.m. ATCEMS says the stings put the patient in cardiac arrest.

Medics, who had to wait for firefighters to hose him down before treating him, were able to resuscitate the man and take him to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors say they’re used to the swarms of bees and wasps.

“It’s very sad,” said Dana Glenn. “I wish there was something more we could do. I don’t know other than having giant ‘warning bees’ signs.”

