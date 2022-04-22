AUSTIN (KXAN) — Joshua Walker took his dog Apollo for a walk Sunday in the same neighborhood he always does.

That night, the stroll ended with a trip to the hospital.

“A gentleman grabbed me by my shirt and said he was going to take my dog,” said Walker. “Just felt a prick in my back and on my head. A machete hit my arm severing my artery.”

Joshua Walker was walking his dog Apollo when he was stabbed with a machete.

He was on the corner of East Riverside and Pleasant Valley Road — right across the street from the apartment he moved into just six months ago.

“I thought this would be a safe spot,” he said about his apartment complex, which we found goes for about $1,800 for a one-bedroom unit. “The place is nice. I checked it out, friendly people.”

The Austin Police Department confirmed it responded to the assault on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS said it took the patient in this incident to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker also credits the employees at Frazier’s for saving his life, saying they ran out to help as soon as the stabbing happened.

As police continue to investigate, Walker said he’s at a loss about what to do. He’s a welder, so he can’t work with an injured arm, and he’s facing a mounting stack of hospital bills.

“Hopefully they get this area cleaned up, and everybody can walk their dog in peace,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (512) 472-TIPS, use the new Crime Stoppers app or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can remain anonymous.

Friends of Walker have set up a GoFundMe to help him with medical expenses stemming from the machete stabbing.

East Riverside Crime

KXAN’s reporting shows crime is prevalent in this area.

In January, right across from where Walker was stabbed, a man was shot inside a car in a parking lot in the middle of the day.

Area map, courtesy of the Riverside Togetherness Project

Last month, less than a mile away, a man shot another man near a creek in the median of East Riverside.

All of these locations fall into the two square mile portion of southeast Austin where the “Riverside Togetherness Grant” is focused.

The initiative is two-fold, both focusing on community-police relations as well as what police call “targeted enforcement” to curb crime.

According to a December affidavit, the program led to the arrest of three men who investigators said stole multiple vehicles and were illegally in possession of guns.