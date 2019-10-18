Man stabbed on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after a stabbing in downtown Austin.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, it happened at the 200 block of East Sixth Street near the intersection with Brazos Street. They were called to the scene at 2:26 a.m.

Reports say a man in his 20s was taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No information has been provided on the status of the victim or whether a suspect was arrested.