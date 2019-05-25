Man stabbed on Bastrop Highway Friday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the scene of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Bastrop Highway southbound Friday night.

According to Austin Police Department, the call came in 8:53 p.m. ATCEMS transported an adult man to a local trauma center with serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. No arrests are reported at this time.