AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is being treated for a chest wound by Austin police Wednesday night in southeast Austin.

APD responded to the likely stabbing around 9 p.m. at 2410 East Riverside Drive. As of Wednesday night, there’s no suspect information.

The man was taken to Seton Medical Center for the injury.

Officers were looking at camera footage in the area in an attempt to gather more information on a potential suspect.

