AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for someone who stabbed a man late Sunday night at East Cesar Chavez Street and the Interstate 35 frontage road.

Police said the man was stabbed around 11:30 p.m. They said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took one adult to the hospital in serious condition.