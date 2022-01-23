Man shows up at Austin hospital with two gunshot wounds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are working to determine what led up to a shooting in East Austin Sunday night, after they say a man with two gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital.

Officers said the man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police first received a call about the shooting around 4:30 p.m. and responded to 6103 Manor Road. That’s near Springdale Road and East 51st Street in the Mueller neighborhood.

APD told KXAN that officers had difficulty finding where the scene originally happened since they couldn’t find a victim. Police think he got to the hospital either on his own or someone drove him there.

As of last report, officers are searching for a suspect described as a tall man believed to be in his 20s.