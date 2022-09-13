AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said no one is in custody after a man was shot in a downtown alley early Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was shot in the alley on the south side of the 400 block of East Sixth St. between Trinity and Neches streets.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m., according to APD.

Police said the man has a life-threatening injury. Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took an adult patient to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, a man they suspected of being the shooter left the scene and has not been found.

The 400 block of East Sixth St. was the site of a mass shooting in June 2021 where one person died and 14 others were hurt.