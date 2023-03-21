AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot and killed in southeast Austin overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Austin Police said a 911 call of gunshots near 800 Montopolis Drive came in around 12:28 a.m.

That area is between Hwy 183 and East Riverside Drive, close to the intersection of Montopolis Drive and Felix Avenue.

APD arrived at 12:36 a.m. and found a man in his early 20s with signs of trauma. Police tried to save his life until EMS got there, but he died on the scene around 12:47 a.m.

Another man in his 20s showed up to a local hospital with injuries related to the incident, according to APD. Police said that man is stable.

Police are talking to a person of interest and a witness.

APD said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is being considered Austin’s 18th homicide of the year. APD initially said that a Monday death investigation on Meridian Oaks Lane was the 18th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.