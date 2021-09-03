Man shot, killed in southeast Austin identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Friday identified the man who died after being found shot in the road in southeast Austin Wednesday.

Police said he was Terry Fisher, 34.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of Burton Drive near Oltorf Street, APD said. Austin 911 got multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area.

Once officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene, they found a man, who was later identified as Fisher, with gunshot wounds. Police say it also appeared he was run over by a vehicle.

First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at 12:09 a.m. A Thursday autopsy found Fisher died from gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma, in the manner of homicide.

Investigators interviewed witnesses in the area, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.