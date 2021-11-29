Man shot, killed in southeast Austin after family gathering identified

Austin Police Department says officers found a victim with gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of Cypress Bend, near Nuckols Crossing Road at 6:32 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from an Austin Police media briefing about the homicide on Sunday, Nov. 28.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday morning after a family gathering. Police said he was Francisco Chavez, 41.

The shooting took place in southeast Austin in the 4700 block of Cypress Bend — that’s near Nuckols Crossing Road. APD said a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area came in just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders received more details that a man who may have been shot was on the ground in the front yard of a home. APD said when officers got there, they did find Chavez shot in the chest on the ground.

They tried to save his life, but Chavez died from his injuries at the scene about 20 minutes after the 911 call. An autopsy confirmed Chavez died from a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide, according to police.

APD said investigators learned there was a disturbance of some sort that took place after a family gathering. Police previously said on Sunday they have a suspect in mind, but no one has been arrested yet.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

APD said this is the city of Austin’s 86th homicide of the year.