Man killed in north Austin parking lot ‘gun battle’

A car crashed into a tree and the driver was found shot inside on N. Lamar Blvd around 2 a.m. on June 28, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot and killed inside his car at a parking lot in north Austin early Friday morning. Austin Police believe there was a shootout and found a number of guns at the scene.

“There was an exchange and gunfire — a gun battle,” Austin Police officer Dino Cadenas said. “There are reports of multiple people having weapons. We did recover some weapons in the vehicle.”

So far police have not made any arrests and do not have any descriptions of the gunman who left the scene. They believe it is an isolated incident.

The shooting happened at 1:47 a.m. at 11804 North Lamar Boulevard. That’s just north of West Braker Lane. Officers were near the area at the time and responded quickly.

They found a driver slumped over a steering wheel. He had been shot. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, but the driver was pronounced dead at 2:18 a.m.

Police say the shooting took place near a gaming lounge and hookah lounge and about a dozen people were inside those businesses at the time. Police interviewed them before letting them leave.

No one else was injured.

Police say crime scene detectives are there now and they plan to be out there until it’s daylight to make sure they don’t miss any evidence.