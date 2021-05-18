Man shot, killed in east Austin after argument Saturday night identified

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from past coverage of the shooting on May 15, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man shot and killed after an argument Saturday night in east Austin was identified by Austin Police as Marvin Getrelle “Binky” Henson, 48.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Little Hill Circle. That’s off Craigwood Drive near East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said Austin 911 got a call reporting shots fired in the area. Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive man who appeared to be shot.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead on scene at 11:15 p.m., police said. On Sunday, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.

Investigators found out Henson had left a friend’s house and was walking on the street when unknown suspects came up to him. Police said an argument was heard before the shots were fired.

Investigators are trying to identify the suspects, and the investigation is still open, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.