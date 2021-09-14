Man shot, killed in bar parking lot in central Austin identified

One person dead in shooting on North Lamar Boulevard the morning of Sept. 12, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin officers on Tuesday identified a man who was shot and later died in a parking lot in central Austin early Sunday morning.

The Austin Police Department said he was Jocson Antonio Zelaya Blanco, 23.

Officers said around 2:20 a.m., a caller reported to 911 a person was shot at a bar in the 7600 block of North Lamar Boulevard. Police found a man there, who appeared to be shot several times, laying in the parking lot.

First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:47 a.m., police said. An autopsy done on Monday found the cause of death to be gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide.

The case is still under investigation, according to APD. Police previously said that witnesses reported hearing an argument in the parking lot before shots were fired.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting should call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

This was the second homicide to occur in Austin on Sunday morning, with a deadly stabbing taking place around the same time on West 6th and Nueces Streets.