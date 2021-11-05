Man shot, killed at north Austin apartment complex identified by police

APD is in north Austin on Thursday investigating a homicide on St. Johns Ave. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Friday identified the man shot and killed in a north Austin apartment stairwell Thursday.

Polices said he was Mohammed Nasser, 32. The shooting took place just before 7:30 a.m. at a complex located at 601 W. St. Johns Ave.

It was at that time Austin 911 got a call about a man shot in the stairwell at the apartment complex. When officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, they found Nasser “with obvious trauma to his body,” police said.

First responders tried to save his life, but Nasser was pronounced dead around 7:36 a.m., according to APD. An autopsy done on Friday found he died from a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide, APD said.

Investigators spoke with witnesses Thursday as crime scene technicians processed the scene. As of Thursday, no suspect was in custody for the shooting of Nasser.

Detectives ask anyone with details or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

This was one of two homicides to occur in Austin on Thursday alone. The second homicide took place around 6 p.m. at a southwest Austin mobile home park. A 19-year-old man died at the scene.