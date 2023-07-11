AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a north Austin apartment complex Monday night, according to the Austin Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Aubry Hills apartment complex, which is on North Lamar Boulevard near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane.

APD said the victim was inside the apartment, and the gunshot came from outside of the apartment. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect has not yet been found. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.