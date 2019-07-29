Man shot in the leg after fight on Seventh Street in downtown Austin Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot in the leg following a fight in downtown Austin Saturday night, according to an affidavit.

The victim and his girlfriend were hanging out outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless at 500 East Seventh Street and planned to go to a bar, the affidavit said. The woman told police she was sitting and talking to her friends when she saw the victim and Moses Mohinga, 18, fighting. She said she broke up the fight, but later the three ended up near Mohinga’s car.

The woman said Mohinga grabbed a gun from the car, pointed it at the victim and then at her when she yelled for him to stop.

“[She] hid behind the car out of fear and then Mohinga pointed the gun at [the victim] once again. Mohinga fired two rounds, striking [the victim] once,” the affidavit said.

Police were called around 9:40 p.m. about the shots and found the victim and his girlfriend, who later identified Mohinga from a photo line up. Police also said they have video of the shooting.

On Saturday night, Austin-Travis County EMS said the victim had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Police say he was shot in the thigh.

Mohinga faces Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge, which is a second-degree felony. He is not listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail.