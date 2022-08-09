AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man was shot near the intersection of E. William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were told about the shooting around 3:45 a.m. They said the shooting was near a bus stop and a 7-11.

APD says the man was shot in the abdomen and was “conscious and breathing”. They say the injury is non life-threatening.

According to APD, paramedics were taking him to a local hospital.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

They do not have information on the exact location of the shooting or any road closures in the area.