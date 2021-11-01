Man shot H-E-B employee during robbery near north Austin store, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in the parking lot of a north Austin H-E-B.

Police say James Davis, 37, shot an H-E-B employee twice who was trying to help a customer who was the victim of a robbery. Police responded to the H-E-B on the service road at 12407 North MoPac Expressway just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Davis left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle, but officers were able to find the vehicle and take Davis into custody, police say. Austin Police Department detectives were able to find the suspected gun from the shooting.

The H-E-B worker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, APD says.

Davis was charged with robbery by assault, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm. Davis is currently booked in Travis County Jail on a $750,000 bond, APD says.



Anyone with details about this incident or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App.