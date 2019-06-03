Man shot downtown near East 6th Street early Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Austin early Monday morning. Police said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The initial reports came in at about 2:45 a.m. near East Sixth Street and Red River Street and there was also a lot of police activity at East Sixth Street and Sabine Street.

KXAN Digital Photojournalist, Todd Bailey saw a person in handcuffs at the scene, but police say they have not arrested any person suspected in the shooting.

