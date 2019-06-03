Man shot downtown near East 6th Street early Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Austin early Monday morning. Police said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

#APD Officers are on the scene of a reported Shooting at the 600 Blk of Red River St. 1 subject was transported with non-life threatening injuries. No further info at this time. #WC6— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) June 3, 2019

The initial reports came in at about 2:45 a.m. near East Sixth Street and Red River Street and there was also a lot of police activity at East Sixth Street and Sabine Street.

KXAN Digital Photojournalist, Todd Bailey saw a person in handcuffs at the scene, but police say they have not arrested any person suspected in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KXAN.com and KXAN News Today for details.