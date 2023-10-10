AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in Austin’s 51st homicide of the year was shot after he attacked another man, police said.

Curtis Caldwell, 71, was shot in the 10100 block of Middle Fiskville Road on Friday, according to the Austin Police Department. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially responded to the call, near Interstate 35 and E. Rundberg Lane around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found Caldwell suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Detectives learned during their investigation that Caldwell allegedly attacked a man he knew, and that man shot him.

No charges have been filed at this time, police added.