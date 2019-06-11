Man shot at group of men after accusing one of cheating with his girlfriend, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a group of men in a southwest Austin trailer park on Friday, June 7.

According to the arrest warrant, Jose Dennis Caballero, 35, drove up to the victim’s home at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park at 8220 W. State Highway 71, where the victim and several of his cousins were hanging out outside when Caballero allegedly started firing.

One of the cousins of the victim told police that the incident stemmed from a May 13 incident when Caballero’s brother had accused the victim of dating his girlfriend. The victim said that during that incident the brother broke a full beer bottle on his face/ear and then Caballero and three other unidentified men assaulted the victim’s cousin and threatened him with a gun.

According to the warrant, three days after the May 13 incident, the situation escalated when Caballero’s nephew sent a video message to the victim holding a shotgun and threatening to kill him if he didn’t stay away from his family. Police say Caballero was in the passenger seat.

The victim responded by telling the two men to come over to talk about it and to bring the woman the victim was accused of cheating with. The victim told police he hoped to confirm to the men that nothing was going on between the two.

In the next few days, Caballero’s nephew sent more texts to the victim, police say. The victim says he never responded to them.

Then on Friday, June 7, the victim says he and his cousins were hanging out outside the victim’s trailer drinking beer. According to the warrant, Caballero and his brother then drove up and exited their truck.

The victim says his cousin went over to talk to Caballero to try to calm the situation but that Caballero became angry and went to get his gun.

The victim says Caballero was about 10 to 15 feet away from the men when he started firing.

The shooting resulted in several light injuries, police say, with small 1 millimeter penetrating wounds embedded just under the skin. The victim appeared to be the intended victim.

Police say two of the victims only had raised round welts resembling injuries from being shot by light bird shot loads from a shotgun.