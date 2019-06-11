Man shot at group of men after accusing one of cheating with his girlfriend, police say
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a group of men in a southwest Austin trailer park on Friday, June 7.
According to the arrest warrant, Jose Dennis Caballero, 35, drove up to the victim’s home at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park at 8220 W. State Highway 71, where the victim and several of his cousins were hanging out outside when Caballero allegedly started firing.
One of the cousins of the victim told police that the incident stemmed from a May 13 incident when Caballero’s brother had accused the victim of dating his girlfriend. The victim said that during that incident the brother broke a full beer bottle on his face/ear and then Caballero and three other unidentified men assaulted the victim’s cousin and threatened him with a gun.
According to the warrant, three days after the May 13 incident, the situation escalated when Caballero’s nephew sent a video message to the victim holding a shotgun and threatening to kill him if he didn’t stay away from his family. Police say Caballero was in the passenger seat.
The victim responded by telling the two men to come over to talk about it and to bring the woman the victim was accused of cheating with. The victim told police he hoped to confirm to the men that nothing was going on between the two.
In the next few days, Caballero’s nephew sent more texts to the victim, police say. The victim says he never responded to them.
Then on Friday, June 7, the victim says he and his cousins were hanging out outside the victim’s trailer drinking beer. According to the warrant, Caballero and his brother then drove up and exited their truck.
The victim says his cousin went over to talk to Caballero to try to calm the situation but that Caballero became angry and went to get his gun.
The victim says Caballero was about 10 to 15 feet away from the men when he started firing.
The shooting resulted in several light injuries, police say, with small 1 millimeter penetrating wounds embedded just under the skin. The victim appeared to be the intended victim.
Police say two of the victims only had raised round welts resembling injuries from being shot by light bird shot loads from a shotgun.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SCAM ALERT: Dozens of Austinites targeted Tuesday morning, Austin Energy warns
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is warning customers not to fall for a scam after dozens of people received fake call Tuesday morning.
"We've had nearly 4 dozen customers report scam calls this morning," the utility company wrote on Twitter. "The scammers are demanding immediate payment to avoid cutoff (of service)."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IT'S OUT! ACL releases daily lineup; 1-day wristbands will go on sale at noon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-day tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale today starting at noon Tuesday. Two hours before sales start, ACL festival organizers released the daily lineup at 10 a.m. Tuesday.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Alex Jones' Infowars to pay $15K for unauthorized Pepe the Frog posters
(Associated Press) — Conspiracy-promoting website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a copyright infringement lawsuit over its sales of a poster featuring the image of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that was hijacked by far-right extremists and racist internet trolls.
"Infowars" show host Alex Jones on Monday signed his companies' settlement agreement with Pepe's creator, Matt Furie. The California-based artist said he didn't authorize Infowars to sell a "MAGA" poster that depicts Pepe alongside images of Jones, President Donald Trump, far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and other right-wing figures.
Louis Tompros, one of Furie's attorneys, said the settlement amount is more than the $14,000 that Infowars made from sales of the poster. He said his client plans to donate the extra $1,000 to Save the Frogs!, a California-based conservation organization.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face