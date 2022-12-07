AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a man in his 30s died after a shooting early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. A person of interest is being detained.

APD Public Information Officer Alexandra Parker said the shooting happened near Sixth and Trinity Streets at around 2 a.m.

She said officers working the downtown nightlife district heard gunshots and found a man in the area “with obvious signs of trauma.”

Parker said officers began giving medical aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:14 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed paramedics pronounced an adult patient dead at the scene.

Officers found a person of interest, and they are being detained as they speak with investigators, according to Parker. No description of that person was given.

APD believes this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Detectives are still at the scene and are expected to keep working there for a couple more hours.

Parker said this is Austin’s 66th homicide of 2022. Anyone with details about the shooting can call the APD Homicide Tipline at (512) 477-3588.

This stretch of East Sixth Street, which is between Trinity Street and Neches Street, has had problems in the past.

In March, four people were shot near Sixth and Trinity during the final weekend of SXSW.

It’s also the area where the June 2021 mass shooting happened.

In November 2021, two different people were shot inside a bar in the 400 block of East Sixth Street in two separate incidents within two weeks.

“Unfortunately, people have easier access to guns, and so we just have to keep trying to get them off the street, get the bad guys off the street, and we have to keep trying to hold them responsible,” Parker said Wednesday morning.

Parker also spoke about the strained staffing APD is facing.

“We are stretched thin, however, that is not a new challenge, but we continue to find creative ways to respond quickly, and we are doing the best that we can,” she said Wednesday morning.