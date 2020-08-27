Man shot and killed late Wednesday in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in east Austin Wednesday night.

Police say multiple people called 911 around 10:48 p.m. to report a shooting near the 2100 block of Elmont Drive, which is northeast of East Riverside Drive and Tinnin Ford Road.

Officers found Paul Brown there and said he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and died at 4:02 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not say whether they had identified a suspect.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. APD aggravated assault unit and homicide unit officers are investigating. Anyone with information should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App.

This is the third shooting in the Austin area in 24 hours. Police say a man was killed after a fight in southeast Austin Wednesday afternoon and a nearby homeless woman was killed in downtown Austin early Thursday morning after a 60-person fight between two groups of hurricane evacuees.